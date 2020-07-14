Chili Johns to close after decades in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Since 1913, Chili Johns has been in Green Bay Wisconsin. During that time, the restaurant that specializes in chili had tremendous success, even expanding to the west coast. Fast-forward to 1973, when the restaurant opened on Military Ave at the Beacon strip mall, there has been a steady stream of business and fans of the food.

In February 2019, Chili Johns was purchased jointly by local businessmen Jayson Wertel and Paul Wosning. Things were going well and just over a year after the new ownership, COVID-19 hit the state and business slowed to a full stop. A majority of businesses had to completely shut down, including Chili Johns as everyone had to navigate through the uncharted territory that the virus brought in. “The landlord and I, along with my business partner, haven’t been able to work out a new lease at our current location,” said Jayson Wertel. He says that they have tried a number of times to come to an agreement, but due to the COVID-19 setback, revenue is down.

Jayson says that he received notice from the Landlord Terri Hoehne, which stated that among other things, there would be a significant increase of rent. “Our lease has ultimately increased by 63%,”said Jayson. He continues, “We had to shut down our business for three and a half months and our revenue is just not there.”

Local 5 reached out to Terri Hoehne for comment and have not heard back. Chili Johns will close at the end of the business day on July 25th. They are currently working with the Military Ave Business District to try and find a new permanent location. In the meantime, you can stay up to date on their progress by visiting their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/ChiliJohnsGreenBay