1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Chilton Drive-In Theater hosts Sunday morning church services

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILTON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – It wouldn’t be that unusual to see lines of cars parked at the Chilton Twilight Drive-In Theater during the spring and summer months, but on a Sunday morning?

Mike Radue, owner of Chilton Twilight Drive-In Theater, had to close down the venue, along with his other three local cinemas to comply with Governor Tony Evers Safer At Home order.

He says that’s when several local churches in the Chilton area began reaching out to him regarding holding outdoor services in the drive-in parking lot.

After several attempts to get concise answers from the Governor’s office, Radue says he finally received written notice that the services could be held.

Radue is donating the space and his time to the morning services which take place at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

The cinema buildings and restrooms must remain closed, so church services have been modified to a 30 minute format.

For more information on the services and when the theaters may reopen: https://www.facebook.com/Chilton-Twilight-Drive-In-Theater-149554861795148/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"