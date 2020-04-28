Chilton Drive-In Theater hosts Sunday morning church services

CHILTON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – It wouldn’t be that unusual to see lines of cars parked at the Chilton Twilight Drive-In Theater during the spring and summer months, but on a Sunday morning?

Mike Radue, owner of Chilton Twilight Drive-In Theater, had to close down the venue, along with his other three local cinemas to comply with Governor Tony Evers Safer At Home order.

He says that’s when several local churches in the Chilton area began reaching out to him regarding holding outdoor services in the drive-in parking lot.

After several attempts to get concise answers from the Governor’s office, Radue says he finally received written notice that the services could be held.

Radue is donating the space and his time to the morning services which take place at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

The cinema buildings and restrooms must remain closed, so church services have been modified to a 30 minute format.

For more information on the services and when the theaters may reopen: https://www.facebook.com/Chilton-Twilight-Drive-In-Theater-149554861795148/