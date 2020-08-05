Chilton to hold free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Free drive-thru COVID-19 community testing will be available at the Calumet County Fairgrounds in Chilton next week from August 11 to 13.

“With our increase in positive cases in Calumet County and with schools in our area starting

soon we felt the need to make testing more accessible in our community,” said Bonnie Kolbe,

Calumet County Public Health Officer. “We are appreciative of the Wisconsin National Guard,

the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and our Calumet County area partners to bring

this testing to our area.”

Health officials say anyone 5 years of age and older are encouraged to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms and no appointment will be necessary.

Calumet County Health officials shared the following dates and times for testing.

Drive-thru testing dates in Calumet County Fairgrounds

Officials add residents that are getting tested should enter the fairgrounds from County Highway G/South Madison Street and then exit the testing site on to West Chestnut Street.

The testing site will be at the Calumet County Fairgrounds located on 900 Francis Street. For more information visit the Calumet County website.

