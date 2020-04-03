Christian Kirksey, Packers’ new inside linebacker, donates pallets of food, water to Paul’s Pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – He’s only been a Green Bay Packer for a few weeks but inside linebacker Christian Kirksey is already making an impact in the community.

On Thursday, Kirksey, a former Cleveland Browns member, donated pallets of peanut butter, tuna, and bottled water to Green Bay’s Paul’s Pantry to help keep their shelves full.

Paul’s Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but they are limiting the number of people in at one time.

After being cut by the Browns, Kirksey visited Green Bay in early March. According to ESPN, Kirksey agreed to terms on a 2-year, $16 million deal. Kirksey played his first two seasons with the Browns with current Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

