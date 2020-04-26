City of Appleton finds new way to honor veterans after canceling its Memorial Day events due coronavirus pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Parade Committee announced on Sunday that the 2020 Appleton Memorial Day Parade, Memorial Day Ceremony, and Flag Day Parade will not take place as previously planned for the protection and health of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Appleton says that the parade committee has been carefully monitoring the

COVID-19 health emergency and working closely with the Public Health Officer in Appleton as

well as other officials and departments.

During this close partnership and after reviewing the data, projections, historical precedents, and recommendations, the committee says they have decided to cancel the upcoming Memorial Day events this year, “So that we may safeguard the well-being of our friends, families, and neighbors, including our military veterans.”

Determined to honor those who died for our rights and freedoms, the Appleton Parade Committee announced that they will present an online Moment of Remembrance on May 25.

Local 5 will be streaming the Moment of Remembrance event at 10:00 a.m. on May 25.

The City of Appleton adds that the program will feature patriotic music, poignant speeches, and poems performed by Appleton high school students, as well as a few remarks from Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford.

The Appleton Parade Committee says, “We deeply appreciate all of the time and effort and creativity participants put into their parade floats, performances, and presentation. We see this as a temporary break, one from which Appleton’s parades will bounce back stronger and better than ever.”

For more information and updates on this year’s online Moment of Remembrance as well as plans for an alternative Flag Day event, follow the Appleton Memorial Day Parade on Facebook. For any questions or concerns contact Corey Otis, Appleton Parade Committee Chairperson, through email (otiscorey@aasd.k12.wi.us) or phone (920.277.3534).

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak