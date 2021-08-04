City of Appleton issues guidance on wearing masks indoors as community COVID-19 transmission increases

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton has issued an update regarding masking up indoors as the transmission of COVID-19 increases.

In a release, the Appleton Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine, to get one and recommends wearing a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

The area is seeing substantial community transmission due to the highly contagious Delta variant. According to the CDC, the best way to slow the spread of the Delta variant is to get vaccinated and wear a mask. People who are fully vaccinated are less likely to get the virus and transmit it to others, and less likely to suffer severe illness.

Valley Transit continues to require masks be worn on all their buses, and now masks will be used in indoor public settings in City facilities. The Health Department does say they will support private businesses and organizations in setting their own mask policies.

In the City of Appleton, 62.7% of people 12 years old and older have been vaccinated. To help increase that percentage, the Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, August 4 at the Appleton Public Library from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine is available to those 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson is available to those 18 years old and older.