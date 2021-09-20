City of Appleton opening new COVID-19 testing site for one-year-olds and older

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The City of Appleton is doing its part to continue the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and is providing the community a new testing site.

The new location will operate out of the old Best Buy located on Kensington Drive.

Representatives from Appleton announced the new testing site on Monday, September 20. Organizers explain that walk-ins are welcomed and no appointments are necessary. The site will open to the public this week on Tuesday, September 21. It will run until the end of this year, with its last planned day of operation is Tuesday, December 14 according to the release.

The COVID-19 testing site will be operated by the Wisconsin National Guard. The hours of operations are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The days the center will be open are as followed;

Tuesday, September 21

Tuesday, September 28

Tuesday, October 5

Tuesday, October 12

Tuesday, October 19

Tuesday, October 26

Tuesday, November 2

Tuesday, November 9

Tuesday, November 16

Tuesday, November 23

Tuesday, November 30

Tuesday, December 7

Tuesday, December 14

Officials say to help speed up individual time at the testing location, registering ahead of time online is encouraged. The virus testing site is open to everyone one-year-old and older.

If you or someone you know may have been near someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, community leaders encourage you to get tested for the virus. Appleton’s newest coronavirus testing location will be in operation beginning Tuesday, September 21, at 2411 Kensington Drive.

To find out current case numbers throughout the state, and the most up-to-date information regarding the pandemic, check out Local Five’s coronavirus page on our website.