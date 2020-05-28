1  of  2
City of Appleton pools staying closed, youth sporting events and programming canceled

Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton will not open municipal pools this year and all summer Parks and Recreation youth sporting events and programming will be canceled.

“The virus is still present in Appleton, and we need to continue to do our part to help slow the spread,” said Kurt Eggebrecht, City of Appleton Health Officer.

City officials say concerns for the safety of the public and staff, social gathering limitations, and social distancing recommendations provided by the Department of Health Services (DHS) all factored into the decision.

“The health, safety, and well-being of residents and staff are important,” said Dean Gazza, Parks, Rec and Facilities Director. “We know this is disappointing news for many families and we look forward to reopening the pools safely in 2021.”

Sports such as adult softball will continue as planned but will include various measures to limit the number of participants and patrons. In addition, our recreation division will be seeking alternative ways to provide activities for local youth that can be completed with family.

Last week, the City of Appleton reopened play areas, shelter reservations, tennis/basketball courts, and the skateboard park with distancing guidelines. The city’s 30 parks, trails and golf course remain open as well.

