City of De Pere Common Council pass amended face-covering ordinance

Coronavirus

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Common Council of the City of De Pere voted to pass the amended city-wide face-covering ordinance in Tuesday night’s meeting.

After hearing from several De Pere residents, including an 11-year-old boy, the Common Council voted 5 to 3 to pass the amended face-covering ordinance which is said to similarly mirror that of the City of Green Bay.

The Common Council says the amended ordinance is an advisory encouraging residents to wear face coverings in all indoor places that are accessible to the public with few exceptions including churches and other spaces.

City officials added the amended ordinance says all residents 5 years of age and older will be advised to wear face coverings, however, residents with medical conditions would be exempt from it.

Common Council members voted to table the establishment of penalties and the enforcement of this ordinance until the next Common Council meeting on August 4.

More details on the face covering ordinance are available in the videos above.

