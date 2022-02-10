DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The CDC continues to recommend masking indoors and in areas with high rates of transmission, so to help the city mask up the De Pere Health Department gave away over 1,750 N95 masks to the community.

Debra Armbruster, the Health Director, City of De Pere Health Department says, while masks do not have to be N95’s, the department is encouraging a continuation of masking. “People really want these N95’s and we are hoping they will continue to mask. We’re not out of the woods yet. CDC keeps saying don’t stop masking yet, so that’s what we’re promoting,” she explained.

A recent study shows N95 and KN95 mask use has an 83% lower odds of testing positive to 66% for surgical and 56% for cloth people are eager to get N95’s in their hands.

Both N95 and KN95 masks filter 95% of tiny 0.3 micron particles in the air, but there are important differences between the two. (Getty Images)

“We tried to buy them,” said Nancy Ellis, one of the hundreds that came to the event. “We’re still waiting for them to come and it’s been a long time so I don’t know if they’re ever going to come but at least we have these.”

“I think it’s important to have events like this to get them because you sometimes can’t actually get them anywhere,” said Tom Momcilovic, another recipient.

The health department wants to increase accessibility in the community because they say the masks are still necessary.

“The state was generous enough to send us a bunch of N95 masks that so we said ok we’re gonna do that,” said Armbruster. “We’ve had people asking for a long time and we’ve never had the opportunity because the N95 were always saved for the health systems and the medical community.”

Organizers say they gave out bags with five masks to each car and had over 350 groups come through before they ran out.