City of Green Bay now offering small business pandemic relief loan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Small businesses in the city of Green Bay may now apply for assistance through the City’s Small Business Pandemic Relief Loan Program. According to the City, $100,000 has been allocated to be disbursed to eligible applicants as soon as possible to provide much needed financial relief.

The City of Green Bay says it will provide 1-year deferred interest loans, up to $10,000, for eligible small businesses that experienced significant financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The program has a 36 month and 48-month term, including 12 months of deferred payments.

“We recognize the intense hardships our business community is currently under,” says Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “We’ve created this program to help supplement some of the resources already being offered by the state and federal governments. We hope these local funds may provide some additional relief to help Green Bay businesses overcome this challenging time and recover faster.”

More information about the Small Business Pandemic Relief Loan is available at www.greenbaywi.gov/sbprl. Business owners may download application materials through the website, or by contacting program manager Wendy Townsend at 920-448-3086, or WendyTo@greenbaywi.gov.

