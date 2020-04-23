Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

City of Green Bay now offering small business pandemic relief loan

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Green Bay, City MON_1548081784935.jpg.jpg

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Small businesses in the city of Green Bay may now apply for assistance through the City’s Small Business Pandemic Relief Loan Program. According to the City, $100,000 has been allocated to be disbursed to eligible applicants as soon as possible to provide much needed financial relief.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The City of Green Bay says it will provide 1-year deferred interest loans, up to $10,000, for eligible small businesses that experienced significant financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The program has a 36 month and 48-month term, including 12 months of deferred payments.

“We recognize the intense hardships our business community is currently under,” says Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “We’ve created this program to help supplement some of the resources already being offered by the state and federal governments. We hope these local funds may provide some additional relief to help Green Bay businesses overcome this challenging time and recover faster.”

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

More information about the Small Business Pandemic Relief Loan is available at www.greenbaywi.gov/sbprl. Business owners may download application materials through the website, or by contacting program manager Wendy Townsend at 920-448-3086, or WendyTo@greenbaywi.gov. 

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"