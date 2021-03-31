City of Menasha requires masks in city buildings, recommending in public places

MENASHA, WI (WFRV) – The City of Menasha has required masks to be worn in city buildings, while they recommend people wear face coverings indoors and in public places.

According to a release, in little more than a year, over 10% of the population of Menasha has been confirmed as having contracted COVID-19. With the relatively small proportion of the population vaccinated at this point the City of Menasha, and its Health Department, as well as the CDC, continue to recommend the use of face coverings in public places and indoors.

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people. Masks should be worn in addition to staying at least six feet apart, especially around people who don’t live in your household.

To keep residents and employees healthy, the city says face coverings will continue to be required for visitors in City buildings including: City Hall, Elisha D. Smith Public Library, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue stations, & Menasha Utilities until further notice.

Considering much of the City’s workforce hasn’t been eligible to be vaccinated until this point, the requirement will keep employees healthy and ready to provide services to the community.

As vaccination levels in the community continue to rise this policy will be reevaluated.