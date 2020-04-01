City of Oshkosh addresses talk about isolation center in city

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh announced on April 1, that there is not an isolation center set up in Oshkosh at this time.

City officials say, “There has been some confusion regarding an isolation center being set up in Oshkosh. There is not an isolation center set up in Oshkosh at this time nor is there a need for one.”

Officials say the confusion stemmed from a news story published by Wbay newstation, on Tuesday which contained a quote from Deputy Julie Willems Van Dijk that read, “”My understanding is that Green Bay is providing an isolation facility and housing a few people.”

The Deputy continued, “We have also been in conversation with officials in Oshkosh, and they wanted to see how things went with these first two facilities and maybe using that guidance to look at a facility there.”

City officials report that Oshkosh does not currently have an isolation center set up and doesn’t believe there is a need for one at this time. However, the City says, “We are working with other entities to have one ready if the need ever does arrive here.”

