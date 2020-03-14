City of Oshkosh cancels events over 250 people, other facilities close

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh has announced social distancing guidelines to minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.

The City has cancelled all permitted events or gatherings for 250 or more people until April 11. They urge other organizers of events with 250 or more people to also cancel.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Effective Monday, March 16, events at the Grand Opera House and the Oshkosh Convention Center will be limited to less than 250 persons. These facilities may also postpone or cancel events at their discretion.

The City has also closed the Oshkosh Seniors Center and the Oshkosh Public Museum until April 13.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: