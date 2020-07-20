City of Oshkosh encouraging use of face coverings within city limits

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri issued a proclamation aimed at encouraging the use of face coverings in the city during the Oshkosh Common Council meeting on July 14.

The City shared that while the proclamation is not a mandatory requirement, it seeks to prevent the exposure and spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Palmeri stated in the proclamation, “That all persons who are present within the jurisdiction of the City of Oshkosh are strongly encouraged to wear a clean face-covering anytime they are or will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance or where recommended social distancing practices are not being followed.”

During the instances when individuals may not be able to wear face coverings due to medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities, Mayor Palmeri added, “It is important for

everyone to show patience and respect for other persons…The public is encouraged to respect those who (do) choose to wear masks.”

In a similar stance, Green Bay’s Mayor Genrich announced on Monday he will be taking emergency action to enact a city-wide mask mandate. The action will either be approved or denied by city aldermen on Tuesday, July 21.

