City responds after Oshkosh-Neenah area identified as 6th in nation to see increase in COVID-19 case

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh is responding after a New York Times article identified the Oshkosh-Neenah area as sixth in the nation in the rates of rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the city, the article states that the number of cases in the area is doubling every 10 days. Since mid-May, Winnebago County has seen over 200 new cases positive cases reported.

City officials say the most interesting part is that the increases are being reported in the 20-29-year-old age group. Since May 17, the case total in Winnebago County for this age group has gone from 12 to 110, totaling just over 47 percent of the county’s total cases. The Winnebago County Health Department says this uptick can be partially be attributed to lack of physical distancing at large gatherings, bars, and restaurants.

City Manager Mark Rohloff expressed concern saying, “While younger people are less likely to develop significant symptoms, they have to be aware that they can transmit the disease to parents, children, or other vulnerable populations.”

The City of Oshkosh is encouraging residents to stay home if they aren’t feeling well, continue to social distancing, wear a mask in areas where social distancing may be difficult, and limit gatherings to people that you live with. Residents should also avoid touching their faces, wash their hands frequently, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

