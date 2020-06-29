FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Clean Boats Clean Waters launches on Winnebago waterways

MENASHA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – No human virus is going to keep the fish from biting, however, due to COVID-19, Wisconsin’s annual summer campaign that reminds anglers and boaters to drain all lake and river water from their catches and equipment is undergoing a slight change in 2020.

The annual Drain Campaign, normally held in early June, is being merged with the 4th of July week Landing Blitz.

The combined campaigns run from June 28 to July 5, the same week as the Great Lakes Regional Landing Blitz that includes launches in every state and Canadian province in the Great Lakes Basin.

During the week, Clean Boats, Clean Waters staff and volunteers will be around the Winnebago Lakes reminding boaters to “Drain You Catch”.

Draining includes the water in fishing buckets and live wells.

Any lake water added to your catch or water that comes in contact with the fish potentially carries disease or microscopic invasive animals, such as the larvae of zebra mussels.

Draining your catch as well as your boat and any other gear that takes on water is important for keeping state waters healthy.

For more information on the topic: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/Invasives/

