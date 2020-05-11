1  of  2
Clintonville food pantry receives grant to serve community

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Clintonville are doing all they can to help out their community during this time of need.

In collaboration with the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, the Clintonville Area Food Pantry has received a grant for $1,500.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The president of the food pantry says a lot of the money will be used at local stores to supply the pantry. Items such as eggs, milk, and cereal for families and young children will be purchased.

The Clintonville Area Food Pantry helps about 120 families a month.

