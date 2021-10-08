Clintonville homecoming football game canceled, citing COVID as culprit

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – If you were planning on going to the Clintonville homecoming football game, you’ll need to find a new plan for spending you’re Friday night.

According to an administrative letter, officials at the Clintonville Public School District announced the cancelation on Thursday, Oct. 7. Why? Because of COVID-19.

School officials say the game had to be canceled because the Peshtigo Football team did not have enough players for Friday nights game.

In a valiant effort to find a replacement, the district says the CHS Athletic Director, Mr. Liesch, reached out to multiple schools but none were available to play. As a result, the game had to be officially canceled.