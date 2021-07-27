Clintonville School District preparing for upcoming school year, masking policy included

CLINTONVILLE, Wis.(WFRV)- Clintonville School District Officials are currently preparing for the upcoming school year. Included in the prep is a masking policy. “That is going to be one of the major decisions the School Board is going to have to make,” said Troy Kuhn, Superintendent. Kuhn is new to the position and has some ideas in the works ahead of the Board meeting. I think we have a little leeway in Grades 6-12, who had the option to get vaccinated. I will recommend that Grades 6 and up have recommended or optional face masks,” said Kuhn.

Another topic of discussion is if there will be a virtual option for families who do not want to send their children to in-person instruction. “We felt that the virtual option was very stressful, for all the people who were taking that option,” said Kuhn. There were a number of issues that came to the forefront earlier on within the virtual option within the District. Among other things, families were having difficulty with WIFI connections. “Right now, we are proposing that there will not be a Clintonville School District provided online live streaming instruction option,” said Kuhn.

Community members will have an opportunity to submit their opinions on the direction they feel the District should take at an in-person School Board meeting on August 9th. For more information on the upcoming and previous agendas click here.