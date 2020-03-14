College of Menominee Nation moves to online courses starting March 16

(WFRV) – The College of Menominee Nation has announced their plans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Monday, March 16th, online courses will be offered to students, with anticipation that online courses will run after spring break – which is March 23 to 27.

All college staff will report as normal.

Also effective Monday, March 16, the S. Verna Fowler Acacdemic Library/Menominee Public Library will be closed to the public until further notice. All staff will continue to report.

The Community Technology Center will also only be open to the public for essential services like filing for unemployment insurance and computer access to complete necessary school work or work for employment.

All scheduled events are cancelled or closed until further notice.

