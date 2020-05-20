1  of  2
WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Community COVID-19 testing site opening in Waupaca County

Coronavirus

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – A free community coronavirus testing site will open in Waupaca County next week.

County health officials say the site will open on Thursday, May 28, at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyawauwega from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Testing is open to any Wisconsin resident with symptoms or concerns about coronavirus. Symptoms include:

  • Fever (>100.4)
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)
  • Muscle aches
  • New abnormalities in taste or smell

Testing is free and the site has the capacity to conduct 400 total tests. Officials say patients will remain in their vehicle through the entire process. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing, which is available for those ages 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany any minor age 5-17 to consent to the testing.

Those coming to the testing site are asked to wear a cloth or surgical mask when they arrive.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

