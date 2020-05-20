Community COVID-19 testing site opening in Waupaca County

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – A free community coronavirus testing site will open in Waupaca County next week.

County health officials say the site will open on Thursday, May 28, at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyawauwega from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing is open to any Wisconsin resident with symptoms or concerns about coronavirus. Symptoms include:

Fever (>100.4)

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Headache

Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)

Muscle aches

New abnormalities in taste or smell

Testing is free and the site has the capacity to conduct 400 total tests. Officials say patients will remain in their vehicle through the entire process. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing, which is available for those ages 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany any minor age 5-17 to consent to the testing.

Those coming to the testing site are asked to wear a cloth or surgical mask when they arrive.

