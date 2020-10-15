LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Community COVID-19 testing site to be offered in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard will travel to Door County to provide a free community COVID-19 testing site on a weekly recurring basis starting on Monday, Oct. 19.

According to Door County Public Health, the testing site will be open every Monday through Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The location of the testing site will rotate each week between a northern and a central site within Door County to allow for as many residents to have access to testing as possible.

The Sister Bay Fire Station at 2258 Mill Road will serve as the northern site while the Sturgeon Bay Fire Station at 421 Michigan Street will be used as the central site.

The northern site will be open on Oct. 19 and Nov. 2, 16, and 30. The central site will be open on Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and 23, and Dec. 7.

Door County Public Health is encouraging the community to pre-register online here, but is not requiring them to do so. To be tested, you must be experiencing at least a mild case of one of the following COVID-19 symptoms and be at least 5 years of age or older:

  • Cough
  • Fatigue
  • Sudden Loss of Taste/Smell
  • Shortness of Breath
  • Sore Throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Fever
  • Muscle Pain
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Chills
  • Headache
  • Diarrhea

Both testing locations will be drive-thru testing sites and anyone getting tested must remain in their vehicle. A uniformed member of the Wisconsin National Guard will collect the sample using a nasal swab.

