Company will pay you $1,000 to binge-watch every Harry Potter film while in quarantine

CLEVELAND (NEXSTAR) — Calling all witches, wizards and muggles. We have a challenge for you.

While most everyone is stuck at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one company is encouraging you to binge-watch the Harry Potter films.

EDsmart announced this week that they will pay five people $41.50 an hour plus $1,000 to watch all eight Harry Potter films and the spin-off Fantastic Beasts movies.

These individuals will also receive a copy of the complete 8-film Harry Potter collection on Blu-Ray and a Harry Potter marathon survival kit featuring: Harry Potter Butterbeer Caramel Corn & Containers, Harry Potter Jelly Gummy Candy Slugs, Bertie Botts Every Flavour Jelly Beans & Chocolate Crispy Frog, a Harry Potter Gryffindor snuggie, a Hogwarts Alumni stainless steel insulated tumbler, and a $100 GrubHub gift card.

“Most of the Muggle world is struggling with self-isolation and not having a normal routine–like we’re all living in the cupboard under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging,” the company wrote on its job posting.

The company says it will take 25 hours and 6 minutes to complete the task.

The ideal candidate will be social-media savvy, at least 18 years old and a die-hard Harry Potter fan.

Once the five participants watch all the films, they will be asked to rank each film and write about their experience online.

Applications must be submitted by be May 15, 2020.

Click here for the application and complete list or rules.

