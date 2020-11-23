Conservative attorneys attack Dane County ban on gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is asking the state Supreme Court to strike down Dane County’s ban on indoor gatherings and sports.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asked the justices on Monday to take its lawsuit challenging the ban directly and issue an immediate injunction.

The firm argues the issue is of statewide importance since many counties have been expanding their ordinances as the coronavirus pandemic continues and the court should decide how much power elected officials can delegate to health departments.

No one immediately responded to an email sent to the joint health department seeking comment on the petition.

The court struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order in May and is currently considering erasing his mask mandate.

Gov. Evers recently declared a state and public health emergency in Wisconsin. According to a release, Gov. Evers says this emergency was declared because Wisconsin hospitals are operating at or very near full capacity and healthcare providers are struggling to keep up with the demand for care.

In July, Dane County became the first in Wisconsin to mandate everyone wear a face covering or mask when in an enclosed building with other people.