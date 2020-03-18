CHICAGO (WGN) — The air traffic control tower at Chicago’s Midway Airport was closed Tuesday after “several” technicians tested positive for COVID-19.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
The FAA said the closure was temporary and the airport remains open; operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved.
Multiple backups are reportedly in place to support the air traffic system.
“The safety of our staff and the traveling public is the FAA’s top priority. Our controllers, inspectors and others with critical safety or security sensitive roles are essential components of our national airspace,” the FAA said.
There are several canceled flights at Midway at this time.
This is a developing story.
For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:
- Local 5 Coronavirus Coverage
- THE LATEST: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin
- Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms
- Local business owners, are you still open during the coronavirus outbreak?
- Control tower at Chicago’s Midway airport closed after ‘several’ technicians test positive for COVID-19
- Reed: US military could make all the difference in nation’s battle against COVID-19
- Why Wisconsin childcare centers remain open as the Coronavirus closes other businesses
- Messy mix for Wednesday, stronger storm Thursday
- Voters are requesting absentee ballots at a record pace in Wisconsin because of COVID-19