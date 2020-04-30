Live Now
Coronavirus antibody testing begins in Appleton

Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Coronavirus antibody testing has made its way to the Optimal Health and Wellness Institute in Appleton.

After waiting for a proper FDA-approved test, Dr. Michael Johnson initially ordered 500 test kits, which arrived Wednesday.

Dr. Johnson says high call volume has used up all the kits in the first order. He has had to order an additional 2,000 kits.

Now, the test costs $149, but patients could be reimbursed by insurance companies.

The test is a finger prick that only takes about 15 minutes before the antibody results are available.

“A million people worldwide now – if you look at the Johns Hopkins data – have overcome COVID-19,” Dr. Johnson tells WFRV Local 5. “They contracted it, got over it, and now they have the antibodies.”

Dr. Johnson also says that the more testing that happens, the better healthcare workers can understand the coronavirus.

