1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Coronavirus briefing set for Monday afternoon with Gov. Evers, other officials

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A media briefing with Governor Tony Evers and other state health officials has been scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Gov. Evers will be joined by Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases Dr. Ryan Westergaard, and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel from the Office of the Governor.

WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"