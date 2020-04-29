Coronavirus briefing with Gov. Evers, state officials planned for Wednesday afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A media briefing with Governor Tony Evers and other state officials has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. WFRV Local 5 will carry the briefing live above.

The call comes the same day that the Associated Press reported Gov. Evers’ administration ordered state agencies to cut spending by 5% as revenue drops during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Josh Kaul told the state Supreme Court that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has broad authority to issue a stay-at-home order to protect state residents from the coronavirus. AG Kaul filed a response to a lawsuit brought on by Wisconsin Republicans with the court on the DHS’ behalf late Tuesday afternoon.

Republican legislators asked the court earlier this month to block the stay-at-home order, arguing state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm needed legislative approval before she issued it.

