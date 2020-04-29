1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Coronavirus briefing with Gov. Evers, state officials planned for Wednesday afternoon

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A media briefing with Governor Tony Evers and other state officials has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. WFRV Local 5 will carry the briefing live above.

The call comes the same day that the Associated Press reported Gov. Evers’ administration ordered state agencies to cut spending by 5% as revenue drops during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Josh Kaul told the state Supreme Court that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has broad authority to issue a stay-at-home order to protect state residents from the coronavirus. AG Kaul filed a response to a lawsuit brought on by Wisconsin Republicans with the court on the DHS’ behalf late Tuesday afternoon.

Republican legislators asked the court earlier this month to block the stay-at-home order, arguing state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm needed legislative approval before she issued it.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"