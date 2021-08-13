Coronavirus cases linked to Forest County tribal event, tribes urging attendees to get tested

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
'COVID-19 isn’t over': ThedaCare adds testing sites as cases rise

CRANDON, Wis. (AP) — Several tribes in Wisconsin are urging people to get a coronavirus test if they attended an American Indian event last weekend in Forest County.

The Potawatomi says at least two people who contracted COVID-19 attended the annual Meno Keno Ma Ge Wen Powwow in Carter from Aug. 6 to 8.

Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels Jr. says the community is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, so all large gatherings and events on the reservation will be postponed until Aug. 30 and all tribal employees will be working remotely until then.

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Menominee Indian Tribe are also urging people to get tested if they attended the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf

TRAINING CAMP REPORT

Bay Port looks to get back to winning ways

Green Bay Preble Football