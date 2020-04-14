Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update

Coronavirus cases reach 6-week high in China, Asian countries fear second surge nearing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

People face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they walk through a public park in Beijing, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. China reported dozens of new virus cases on Tuesday, most of them among travelers arriving from abroad, but no new deaths. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(CBS) – As the United States and Europe reel from their first waves of the novel coronavirus, many Asian nations anxiously look ahead to the not-so-distant future for signs of a second surge.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The governments of China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore successfully flattened their first infection curves since the start of 2020 through tough measures both praised and criticized — from the unprecedented multi-million person lockdown in China to the quick “test, trace, treat” method of South Korea, the reignition of the SARS-born National Health Command Center in Taiwan and the quick shutdown of Singapore’s borders.

With domestic cases mostly tamped down, imported infections are now the biggest danger with citizens or permanent residents returning to their home countries — and serving as viral Trojan horses. Infections brought home from abroad account for much of the recent uptick in Asia’s new cases. Health experts are calling for vigilance, encouraging the public to fight coronavirus fatigue.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

“I am nervous,” Dr. Jerome Kim, director-general of the International Vaccine Institute in Seoul, South Korea, told CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio. “What I hope is that what we see instead are little blips, so it’s like putting out a fire. You know that there are going to be embers that are glowing or smoking. You want to stamp those out before the fire starts again.”

Visit CBS This Morning for more on this story.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"