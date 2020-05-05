Coronavirus community testing events scheduled in Waushara County

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, medical technicians handle a vial containing a nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site in Wheat Ridge, Colo., as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Home testing for coronavirus may sound like a good idea, but As of early April 2020, U.S. regulators say it’s still too risky. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four coronavirus community testing events will be offered in Waushara County.

County health officials say the events will be free of charge and will consist of drive-through testing. The first event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 in Wild Rose. To be tested, residents must make an appointment with the Waushara County Health Department by calling 920-787-6590.

The May 12 testing site will be at the Wild Rose Fire Department from noon to 5 p.m.

Additional community testing sites and information will be announced in the coming days, according to health officials. Anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to contact a healthcare provider and get tested or schedule an appointment at a community testing facility.

Symptoms of coronavirus include:

Fever, defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F

Subjective fever, for example, if a person feels unusually warm to the touch or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Headache

Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)

Muscle aches (myalgia)

New loss of taste or smell

Waushara County health officials say any Wisconsin resident years-old and older experiencing symptoms is welcome at the event. Parental consent is needed for those between the ages of 5 and 17.

A community testing site for Brown County residents and those working within the county opened at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Monday.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak