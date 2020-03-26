Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Appleton’s Herrling Clark supporting local businesses through #We’reWithYouWednesday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton law firm is doing what it can to help area businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Herrling Clark Law Firm is buying gift cards from those businesses and giving them away to the community via social media.

They launched the effort, called #We’reWithYouWednesday, where the gift cards will be given away on Herrling Clark’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Be sure to look out for those posts every Wednesday morning.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: