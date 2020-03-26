Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Bellin Health asking community to hold off on sewing masks for now

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin Health is asking the public to “please hold off on sewing masks for now.”

According to a Thursday morning tweet, Bellin Health says they are currently evaluating best practices for cloth masks to ensure volunteers create a product that can be used in an extreme emergency.

“We are grateful for the support and generosity of everyone willing to help and will let everyone know when it’s ‘a go’ to start sewing!” Bellin Health added.

On Wednesday, WFRV Local 5 brought you a story about a group in Kewaunee who began making masks after an RN Supervisor from Bellin Hospital approached the President of the Kewaunee Artisan Center Cheryl Daul.

State Representative David Steffen (R-Green Bay) announced Wednesday he had submitted a formal request to Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr to transition the textile production program at Green Bay Correctional Institution from producing clothing for inmates to creating masks for healthcare workers and first responders.

Earlier this week, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said during a briefing with Governor Tony Evers that there is currently no research to show homemade masks are effective. Dr. Westergaard did add that, despite this, homemade masks are a possible alternative. The N95 masks or surgical masks are considered the best options at this time.

