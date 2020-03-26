Coronavirus in Wisconsin: CDC offers tips to protect family during pandemic

(CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering some tips to help protect your family during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Limit close contact with others, keeping a distance of 6 feet
- Discourage kids from gathering in public places and encourage them to keep in contact with friends by phone, email, or videochat
- Give children frequent reminders to wash their hands and lead by example by washing yourown frequently
- If soap and water isn’t available, the CDC recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Wash frequently touched surfaces in your house daily
- This can be a stressful time for everyone – be sure to take care of your emotional health, too
