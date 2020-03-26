Coronavirus in Wisconsin: CDC offers tips to protect family during pandemic

(CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering some tips to help protect your family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Limit close contact with others, keeping a distance of 6 feet

Discourage kids from gathering in public places and encourage them to keep in contact with friends by phone, email, or videochat

Give children frequent reminders to wash their hands and lead by example by washing yourown frequently

If soap and water isn’t available, the CDC recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Wash frequently touched surfaces in your house daily

This can be a stressful time for everyone – be sure to take care of your emotional health, too

