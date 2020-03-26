Live Now
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: WisDOT extends overweight permits for truckers hauling groceries

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced an extension for overweight permits, allowing truckers to supply grocery stores impact by the coronavirus pandemic.

WisDOT says, at the direction of Governor Tony Evers, the two-week extension on the permits will now end on April 11, rather than the previously set March 28.

No action is needed for the 489 fleet permits already issued. According to WisDOT, those permits cover more than 15,000 trucks.

“Truckers across the country are hard at work to keep grocery shelves in stock, and we want to do everything we can to help,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “The number of these permits in use shows tremendous demand, and I want to thank everyone involved in this effort.”

New applications for the permits can be made on WisDOT’s website. More information about the permits can be found here.

Permits issued by WisDOT allow the operation of any vehicle combination at a maximum gross weight of up to 88,000 pounds. A permit may only authorize weights not more than 10 percent greater than the gross axle, gross axle combination, or gross vehicle weight limitations under Wisconsin regulations.

