WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced an extension for overweight permits, allowing truckers to supply grocery stores impact by the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
WisDOT says, at the direction of Governor Tony Evers, the two-week extension on the permits will now end on April 11, rather than the previously set March 28.
Related: Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis
No action is needed for the 489 fleet permits already issued. According to WisDOT, those permits cover more than 15,000 trucks.
“Truckers across the country are hard at work to keep grocery shelves in stock, and we want to do everything we can to help,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “The number of these permits in use shows tremendous demand, and I want to thank everyone involved in this effort.”
Related: State rep calls on Green Bay Correctional inmates to make masks for healthcare workers, first responders
New applications for the permits can be made on WisDOT’s website. More information about the permits can be found here.
Permits issued by WisDOT allow the operation of any vehicle combination at a maximum gross weight of up to 88,000 pounds. A permit may only authorize weights not more than 10 percent greater than the gross axle, gross axle combination, or gross vehicle weight limitations under Wisconsin regulations.
Latest Stories
- REAL ID deadline pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic
- Marinette Co. investigating after police impersonator stops driver to check ‘Safer At Home’ permit
- Coronavirus in Wisconsin: WisDOT extends overweight permits for truckers hauling groceries
- Manitowoc man in custody after leading authorities on pursuit in stolen car
- Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Bellin Health asking community to hold off on sewing masks for now