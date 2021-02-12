Coronavirus takes toll on Wisconsin’s transportation fund

WILMINGTON, DE – JUNE 04: “Road Closed” signs block the entrance to I-495 north to the bridge over the Christina River June 4, 2014 in Wilmington, Delaware. The bridge was closed indefinitely after four support columns were discovered to be tilting. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report says the coronavirus has taken its toll on Wisconsin’s transportation fund, the state’s primary source for road and infrastructure projects.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported the top two revenue sources for the fund, fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees, fell short of projections by more than $116 million in fiscal year 2020.

Travel plans changed last year for many Wisconsinites who opted to stay at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal package passed in December could provide relief for the fund.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials estimates the package will provide Wisconsin with about $188 million in transportation funding.