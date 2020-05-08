Coronavirus testing facility opening at Appleton’s Fox Valley Technical College

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, photo, a test is performed on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A coronavirus testing facility will open at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton from May 11 to May 15.

Health officials say the site is the result of agencies collaborating with the City of Appleton Health Department, City of Menasha Health Department, Calumet and Winnebago County, as well as the Outagamie County Public Health Division and Outagamie County Emergency Management.

The Wisconsin National Guard will provide personnel for the testing site.

To be tested at the facility, an individual must be experiencing coronavirus symptoms and live in Calumet, Outagamie, or Winnebago counties.

An individual with COVID-19 may have a cough, fever (defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F), chills, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, new loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath or a combination of those symptoms.

Testing on Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12, will occur for targeted individuals identified by local public health departments and not open to the public.

Starting May 13 through Friday, May 15, individuals 5-years-old and older experiencing coronavirus symptoms can be tested without an appointment. Officials say the site has a capacity of 300 tests a day and will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those going to the testing facility are asked to use the north entrance to Fox Valley Technical College off of N. Bluemound Drive.

There is no charge for the testing.

Individuals wishing to be tested can access the Patient Information Form at www.outagamie.org/publichealth. The form can be completed and brought to the testing site. Forms will also be available at the testing site.

