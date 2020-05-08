1  of  2
Corrections: Nearly 1,600 inmates released due to COVID-19

by: Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (Wisconsin State Journal) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says it’s released nearly 1,600 inmates since March to help reduce the possibility of spreading the coronavirus.

Corrections spokeswoman Anna Neal says most of the inmates released since March 2 had been detained because they violated terms of their probation, parole or extended supervision.

The State Journal reports the inmates were released from either a county jail or DOC’s Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility.

The DOC houses more than 22,000 adult prisoners.

Twenty prisoners across four DOC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday. And, 24 corrections employees have self-reported testing positive.

