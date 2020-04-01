Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores

(WJW) – Starting Friday, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter any of its warehouses with each membership card.
“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” the company’s website states.
Other measures include new weekday 6:30 p.m. closing hours for many locations. Warehouses also will open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays for members ages 60 and older and those with physical impairments.
It’s recommended that customers check their specific location for hours and guidelines ahead of time.
For more on the Costco changes and for locations, click here.
In the meantime, Home Depot has also issued some new shopping guidelines.
Stores will limit the number of customers inside at any given time. The stores will also eliminate major spring promotions to avoid high levels of traffic.
Social distancing markers have been placed at counters along with signage throughout the stores.
Store hours have been adjusted to close daily at 6 p.m. to give staff more time to perform cleaning and restock shelves. Opening hours will not change.
In addition, thermometers will be distributed to associates in stores and distribution centers, and employees will be asked to perform health checks before reporting to work.
For more on the Home Depot guidelines and for locations, click here.
