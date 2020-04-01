Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores

1  of  68
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – Starting Friday, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter any of its warehouses with each membership card.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” the company’s website states.

Other measures include new weekday 6:30 p.m. closing hours for many locations. Warehouses also will open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays for members ages 60 and older and those with physical impairments.

Related: Should you wear a mask in public if you don’t have coronavirus? Health authorities explain

It’s recommended that customers check their specific location for hours and guidelines ahead of time.

For more on the Costco changes and for locations, click here.

In the meantime, Home Depot has also issued some new shopping guidelines.

Related: Walmart to begin temperature checks for employees in US stores

Stores will limit the number of customers inside at any given time. The stores will also eliminate major spring promotions to avoid high levels of traffic.

Social distancing markers have been placed at counters along with signage throughout the stores.

Store hours have been adjusted to close daily at 6 p.m. to give staff more time to perform cleaning and restock shelves. Opening hours will not change.

Related: UPDATE: Kohl’s stores to remain closed until further notice, employees furloughed

In addition, thermometers will be distributed to associates in stores and distribution centers, and employees will be asked to perform health checks before reporting to work.

For more on the Home Depot guidelines and for locations, click here.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"