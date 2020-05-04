Costco requiring members, employees to wear face coverings, makes other temporary changes

(WFRV) – Costco has announced temporary changes in light of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, including customer restrictions, special hours for members 60 and older and those with disabilities, and face covering requirements.

In a Monday release, the company announced that warehouses will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.

“This change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” says the release.

Costco locations and gas stations will return to regular operating hours after previously shortening them amid the coronavirus outbreak. For specific hours, visit Costco’s website.

Costco warehouses will now be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, for members ages 60 and older and people with disabilities.

“Only members who meet this criteria will be able to shop during these hours. Guests will not be admitted. The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during these hours,” store officials say.

Priority access for healthcare workers and first responders is still available. Costco announced in April that healthcare workers and first responders, with valid identification, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.

Effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a face-covering due to a medical condition.

“The use of a face-covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing,” according to the release. “Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Costco is also implementing limits on certain items, including limiting fresh meat purchases to 3 items per member for beef, pork and poultry products.

Members will still be allowed to use their own reusable shopping bags as long as they pack the bags themselves and local health official do not prohibit it.

Costco says they are not accepting returns on specific items, including:

Toilet paper

Bottled water

Sanitizing wipes

Paper towels

Rice

Disinfecting spray

“To help limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing, Costco has reduced service in some departments,” the company says in its release. “At some locations, there will be limited or no service at the Hearing Aid department, Costco Optical, the floral department, and the jewelry department. Limitations vary by location. Costco members may continue to shop for some of these items at Costco.com.”

Regulations in some states, territories or cities have limited purchases to only essential items. Items deemed non-essential may be purchased at Costco.com. Adhering to these regulations requires that Costco not sell normally available items or categories at its locations. This could affect warehouses located in:

Michigan

Puerto Rico

Texas

Vermont

A limited menu is available in Costco Food Courts and orders are only available for takeout – seating is not available.

For more information on what Costco is doing during the coronavirus outbreak, visit their website.

