‘Could be extended well past the end of this year’: Oneida Public Health Emergency extended

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency on the Oneida Reservation has been extended until November 26.

According to officials, the Oneida Business Committee made the decision to extend the state of emergency after it was initially put in place back on March 12, 2020. Officials say that positive cases on the Oneida Reservation started to increase significantly in July and August.

As of Sept. 23, Oneida reportedly has 34 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation. Chairman Hill says there are concerns about the upcoming flu season and how that may impact cases.

“We have to continue our diligence, as tired as we all are of the restrictions placed on our world by this pandemic, we have to remain strong to remain healthy. In March, as summer approached, we seen our cases drop significantly. Our community began to relax their protocols as we slowly resumed business. But following Labor Day we began to see an increase in cases. We have our children and our grandparents to be concerned about, exposing them to the COVID could be devastating,” said Chairman Hill.

The Oneida Nation will continue to watch statistics and will act in line with the Oneida Medical professionals.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.