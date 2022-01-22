Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Wisconsin

FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Three new U.S. studies offer more evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who have received booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the studies, Friday. Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 21 reached 861,392 COVID-19-related deaths and 69.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 39.3% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 20, 2022.

#50. Langlade County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (10,073 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (68 total deaths)

— 74.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,003 (4,606 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#49. Waupaca County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (26,823 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (225 total deaths)

— 117.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,956 (12,215 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#48. Grant County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (27,455 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (132 total deaths)

— 26.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,476 (11,047 total cases)

— 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#47. Fond du Lac County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (55,410 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (203 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,366 (28,297 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#46. Lincoln County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (14,844 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (125 total deaths)

— 123.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,488 (6,205 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#45. Vernon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (16,588 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (77 total deaths)

— 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,089 (4,959 total cases)

— 33.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#44. Florence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (2,318 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (15 total deaths)

— 71.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,164 (909 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#43. Green Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (10,255 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (49 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,444 (4,434 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#42. Calumet County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (27,270 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (99 total deaths)

— 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,054 (13,050 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#41. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (11,106 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (45 total deaths)

— 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,773 (3,998 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#40. Chippewa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (35,743 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (154 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,197 (16,292 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#39. Burnett County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (8,543 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (36 total deaths)

— 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,343 (3,444 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#38. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (47,205 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (200 total deaths)

— 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,172 (18,795 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#37. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (75,926 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (263 total deaths)

— 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,777 (35,066 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#36. Crawford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (9,213 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (27 total deaths)

— 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,187 (3,579 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#35. Richland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (9,859 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (38 total deaths)

— 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,844 (3,251 total cases)

— 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#34. Kenosha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (96,936 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (532 total deaths)

— 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,648 (40,098 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#33. Forest County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (5,233 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 522 (47 total deaths)

— 157.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,278 (2,276 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#32. Marathon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (78,795 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (435 total deaths)

— 58.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,496 (34,596 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#31. Racine County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (114,255 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (579 total deaths)

— 45.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,522 (52,065 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#30. Sawyer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (9,687 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (52 total deaths)

— 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,731 (4,095 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#29. Lafayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (9,757 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (18 total deaths)

— 46.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,190 (3,198 total cases)

— 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#28. Manitowoc County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (46,282 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (155 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,127 (18,266 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#27. Winnebago County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (101,751 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (327 total deaths)

— 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,166 (44,982 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#26. Wood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (43,512 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (194 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,533 (17,909 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#25. Sheboygan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (69,188 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (213 total deaths)

— 8.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,064 (28,909 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#24. Eau Claire County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (62,930 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (169 total deaths)

— 20.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,688 (25,835 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#23. Portage County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (42,601 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (135 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,461 (15,896 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#22. Price County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (8,058 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (27 total deaths)

— 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,541 (2,876 total cases)

— 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#21. Milwaukee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (579,141 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (1,879 total deaths)

— 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,531 (250,909 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#20. Sauk County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (39,638 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (88 total deaths)

— 32.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,551 (13,888 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#19. Washburn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (9,677 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (39 total deaths)

— 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,271 (3,501 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#18. Outagamie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (116,659 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (315 total deaths)

— 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,999 (48,849 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#17. Green County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (23,032 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (48 total deaths)

— 36.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,831 (7,699 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#16. Brown County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (165,607 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (391 total deaths)

— 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,479 (75,340 total cases)

— 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#15. Oneida County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (22,637 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (120 total deaths)

— 66.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,138 (7,524 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#14. Trempealeau County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (18,955 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (57 total deaths)

— 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,009 (7,415 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#13. Vilas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (14,249 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (83 total deaths)

— 84.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,545 (4,560 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#12. Iron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (3,679 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 791 (45 total deaths)

— 289.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,789 (1,296 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#11. Columbia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (37,460 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (112 total deaths)

— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,494 (12,941 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#10. Rock County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (108,786 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (307 total deaths)

— 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,738 (37,143 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#9. La Crosse County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (79,200 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (146 total deaths)

— 38.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,701 (29,151 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#8. Iowa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (15,926 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (24 total deaths)

— 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,177 (4,304 total cases)

— 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#7. Waukesha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (274,338 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (868 total deaths)

— 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,309 (102,299 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#6. Ashland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (10,648 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (28 total deaths)

— 11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,678 (2,751 total cases)

— 27.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#5. Ozaukee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (62,270 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (132 total deaths)

— 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,531 (20,102 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#4. Door County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (21,109 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (53 total deaths)

— 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,499 (6,225 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#3. Menominee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (3,517 fully vaccinated)

— 22.3% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (12 total deaths)

— 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,414 (1,659 total cases)

— 49.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#2. Bayfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.8% (11,992 fully vaccinated)

— 26.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (35 total deaths)

— 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,691 (2,660 total cases)

— 27.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#1. Dane County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.7% (440,932 fully vaccinated)

— 27.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (434 total deaths)

— 61.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,895 (103,298 total cases)

— 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin