Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Wisconsin

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 15 had reached 608,432 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 15, 2021. In Wisconsin, 50.9% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.3% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Barron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (19,176 fully vaccinated)
— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (8,005 fully vaccinated)
— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (86 total deaths)
— 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,410 (6,067 total cases)
— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#49. Fond du Lac County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (44,131 fully vaccinated)
— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.9% (15,893 fully vaccinated)
— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (142 total deaths)
— 2.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,444 (13,902 total cases)
— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#48. Green Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (8,085 fully vaccinated)
— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.3% (3,552 fully vaccinated)
— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (24 total deaths)
— 9.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,940 (2,069 total cases)
— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#47. Marquette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (6,665 fully vaccinated)
— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (3,058 fully vaccinated)
— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (28 total deaths)
— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,344 (1,611 total cases)
— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#46. Langlade County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (8,238 fully vaccinated)
— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (3,768 fully vaccinated)
— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (51 total deaths)
— 88.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,595 (2,225 total cases)
— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#45. Calumet County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (21,970 fully vaccinated)
— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.9% (6,599 fully vaccinated)
— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (56 total deaths)
— 20.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,063 (6,543 total cases)
— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#44. Lincoln County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (12,253 fully vaccinated)
— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.4% (5,349 fully vaccinated)
— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (96 total deaths)
— 146.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,923 (3,290 total cases)
— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#43. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (8,974 fully vaccinated)
— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (4,217 fully vaccinated)
— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (20 total deaths)
— 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,743 (1,970 total cases)
— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#42. Vernon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (13,707 fully vaccinated)
— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.4% (5,191 fully vaccinated)
— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (43 total deaths)
— 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,583 (2,029 total cases)
— 43.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#41. Grant County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (22,936 fully vaccinated)
— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 95.1% (8,630 fully vaccinated)
— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (94 total deaths)
— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,219 (5,771 total cases)
— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#40. Chippewa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (28,941 fully vaccinated)
— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.1% (10,373 fully vaccinated)
— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (97 total deaths)
— 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,949 (7,726 total cases)
— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#39. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (37,994 fully vaccinated)
— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (12,005 fully vaccinated)
— 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (136 total deaths)
— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,457 (9,712 total cases)
— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#38. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (61,768 fully vaccinated)
— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.3% (21,173 fully vaccinated)
— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (195 total deaths)
— 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,473 (16,968 total cases)
— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#37. Racine County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (89,867 fully vaccinated)
— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.8% (28,517 fully vaccinated)
— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (399 total deaths)
— 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,935 (25,393 total cases)
— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#36. Kenosha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (77,969 fully vaccinated)
— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.2% (20,791 fully vaccinated)
— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (338 total deaths)
— 41.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,163 (18,928 total cases)
— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#35. Marathon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (62,851 fully vaccinated)
— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.8% (20,428 fully vaccinated)
— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (228 total deaths)
— 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,119 (16,444 total cases)
— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#34. Burnett County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (7,169 fully vaccinated)
— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (3,591 fully vaccinated)
— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (26 total deaths)
— 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,328 (1,592 total cases)
— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#33. Forest County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (4,188 fully vaccinated)
— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (1,777 fully vaccinated)
— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (27 total deaths)
— 112.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,639 (1,048 total cases)
— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#32. Crawford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (7,502 fully vaccinated)
— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.4% (3,186 fully vaccinated)
— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (19 total deaths)
— 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,183 (1,804 total cases)
— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#31. Manitowoc County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (37,263 fully vaccinated)
— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.4% (14,251 fully vaccinated)
— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (95 total deaths)
— 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,320 (8,941 total cases)
— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#30. Richland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (8,164 fully vaccinated)
— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.2% (3,299 fully vaccinated)
— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (16 total deaths)
— 34.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,185 (1,412 total cases)
— 29.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#29. Wood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (34,547 fully vaccinated)
— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.1% (13,107 fully vaccinated)
— 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (110 total deaths)
— 7.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,584 (7,726 total cases)
— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#28. Winnebago County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (81,625 fully vaccinated)
— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.5% (24,429 fully vaccinated)
— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (227 total deaths)
— 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,528 (21,537 total cases)
— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#27. Sawyer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (7,861 fully vaccinated)
— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (3,596 fully vaccinated)
— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (29 total deaths)
— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,233 (1,860 total cases)
— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#26. Milwaukee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (453,002 fully vaccinated)
— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (107,946 fully vaccinated)
— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (1,435 total deaths)
— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,516 (118,370 total cases)
— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#25. Sheboygan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (55,475 fully vaccinated)
— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.6% (18,313 fully vaccinated)
— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (169 total deaths)
— 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,884 (14,860 total cases)
— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#24. Portage County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (34,277 fully vaccinated)
— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.7% (10,506 fully vaccinated)
— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (75 total deaths)
— 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,548 (7,465 total cases)
— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#23. Price County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (6,476 fully vaccinated)
— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.2% (2,976 fully vaccinated)
— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (7 total deaths)
— 63.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,127 (1,352 total cases)
— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#22. Lafayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (8,076 fully vaccinated)
— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.7% (2,896 fully vaccinated)
— 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (10 total deaths)
— 57.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,369 (1,728 total cases)
— 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#21. Iron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (2,784 fully vaccinated)
— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (1,428 fully vaccinated)
— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 721 (41 total deaths)
— 411.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,485 (710 total cases)
— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#20. Outagamie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (92,892 fully vaccinated)
— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.9% (25,482 fully vaccinated)
— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (243 total deaths)
— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,755 (23,965 total cases)
— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#19. Brown County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (130,954 fully vaccinated)
— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.1% (36,760 fully vaccinated)
— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (305 total deaths)
— 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,515 (35,754 total cases)
— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#18. Eau Claire County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (52,153 fully vaccinated)
— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.6% (14,687 fully vaccinated)
— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (122 total deaths)
— 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,495 (12,029 total cases)
— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#17. Menominee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (2,278 fully vaccinated)
— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.4% (595 fully vaccinated)
— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (11 total deaths)
— 70.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,845 (813 total cases)
— 52.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#16. Sauk County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (32,290 fully vaccinated)
— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.6% (10,999 fully vaccinated)
— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (57 total deaths)
— 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,755 (6,286 total cases)
— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#15. Trempealeau County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (14,901 fully vaccinated)
— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.7% (5,452 fully vaccinated)
— 13.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (48 total deaths)
— 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,375 (3,669 total cases)
— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#14. Green County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (19,256 fully vaccinated)
— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.2% (6,206 fully vaccinated)
— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (25 total deaths)
— 51.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,913 (3,664 total cases)
— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#13. Vilas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (11,637 fully vaccinated)
— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (5,885 fully vaccinated)
— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (45 total deaths)
— 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,025 (2,447 total cases)
— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#12. Washburn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (8,258 fully vaccinated)
— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.3% (3,973 fully vaccinated)
— 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (24 total deaths)
— 8.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,159 (1,597 total cases)
— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#11. Columbia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (30,514 fully vaccinated)
— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.7% (9,808 fully vaccinated)
— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (73 total deaths)
— 9.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,321 (5,938 total cases)
— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#10. Rock County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (87,780 fully vaccinated)
— 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (28,228 fully vaccinated)
— 14.2% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (209 total deaths)
— 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,291 (18,444 total cases)
— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#9. Oneida County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (19,233 fully vaccinated)
— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 91.2% (8,662 fully vaccinated)
— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (78 total deaths)
— 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,782 (3,838 total cases)
— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#8. Ashland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (8,456 fully vaccinated)
— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.3% (2,940 fully vaccinated)
— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (15 total deaths)
— 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,009 (1,402 total cases)
— 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#7. La Crosse County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (65,119 fully vaccinated)
— 8.4% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.1% (18,360 fully vaccinated)
— 5.3% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (90 total deaths)
— 46.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,499 (13,571 total cases)
— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#6. Waukesha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (225,177 fully vaccinated)
— 9.4% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.1% (68,311 fully vaccinated)
— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (638 total deaths)
— 12.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,204 (49,330 total cases)
— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#5. Iowa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (13,495 fully vaccinated)
— 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.2% (4,251 fully vaccinated)
— 5.4% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (14 total deaths)
— 58.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,114 (2,158 total cases)
— 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#4. Ozaukee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (51,975 fully vaccinated)
— 14.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.4% (16,417 fully vaccinated)
— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (107 total deaths)
— 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,441 (9,316 total cases)
— 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#3. Door County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (17,970 fully vaccinated)
— 27.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 95.3% (8,037 fully vaccinated)
— 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (33 total deaths)
— 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,319 (2,855 total cases)
— 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#2. Dane County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (372,903 fully vaccinated)
— 34.0% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 98.0% (76,233 fully vaccinated)
— 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (338 total deaths)
— 56.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,585 (46,933 total cases)
— 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

#1. Bayfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (10,319 fully vaccinated)
— 34.8% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 98.7% (4,189 fully vaccinated)
— 12.8% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (20 total deaths)
— 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,593 (1,292 total cases)
— 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

