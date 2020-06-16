Country USA, Rock USA ‘severely damaged’ by COVID-19, refund status unclear

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Hypervibe, the organizers behind Rock USA and Country USA have issued a statement regarding the cancelation of both events, adding that they, “as have virtually all event promoters, been severely damaged by the fallout resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In early June, both music festivals were canceled due to concerns surrounding coronavirus. At the time, organizers said “All tickets, campsites, VIP seating, and any other purchases made for this year will also remain valid for next year’s event. Event organizers report that credit will also be available to any individual who purchased tickets for this year’s events.”

Below is the full statement provided to WFRV Local 5 by Hypervibe:

ROCK USA & COUNTRY USA have, as have virtually all event promoters, been severely damaged by the fallout resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are committed, and always have been, to providing the very best entertainment line-up and great value for our patrons. We were disappointed beyond words at what has befallen society in terms of social gatherings/distancing, and therefore could not in good conscience hold the event this year.

We are working diligently with those that we are financially obligated to, including; artists, suppliers, lessors, and others, and are seeking forbearance or other relief in order to utilize the funds on hand for refunding ticketholders for the 2020 events which were canceled. Many seem willing.

Additionally, we are hopeful that the events can be held in 2021, and prepaid tickets held over until then, to the extent possible. We are trying to keep a great thing going in the face of terrible odds, and working toward bringing our events back in 2021.

Please know we are doing everything we can to keep our festivals going, and to do right by everyone involved. We understand your frustration and the pain you are feeling. This is an extremely unfortunate outcome of the pandemic that no one could have foreseen, and thus, planned for. We too have been severely hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, and are working hard to make it through, and to come up with solutions that work for everyone.

We will keep you updated with our progress as we are able and as developments progress. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Hypervibe did not immediately respond to WFRV Local 5’s request for clarification on if and when those who purchased tickets and reserved campsites would receive refunds.

