Country Villa Assisted Living Pulaski confirmed first case of coronavirus in facility

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The President of Country Villa Assisted Living Pulaski, Chad reader, announced on May 2, that an individual in the facility had tested positive for coronavirus on April 27.

Reader says all residents were immediately isolated in their rooms in order to contain further spread.

Reader notes that staff have started working one-on-one with the residents primarily to ensure their health and safety would not be compromised.

According to the assisted living president, all residents and employees received COVID-19 tests on April 28.

Reader says that if an employee were to test positive for COVID-19, they would be immediately be sent home. He adds that any employees who tested negative for the virus but were still not feeling well were asked to remain working until a replacement for them could be secured.

Country Villa Assisted Living Pulaski reports to have worked alongside Prevea Health and PRN Health for assistance to fill-in for any staff members who were ill.

President Chad Reader says, “Our top priority is and always will be the health, safety, and well-being of our residents and staff.”

Country Villa Assisted Living Pulaski wants to thank the quick response from Prevea Health, PRN Health, and all the other agencies who have come together during these difficult times in order to assist the residents and the workforce.

