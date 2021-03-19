COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility in State Fair Park closing

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Administration has announced they are closing the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The facility opened in April 2020 in order to help hospitals that were seeing a large number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

According to a release, the closure is due to COVID-19 hospitalizations going down.

DOA Secretary Joel Brennan commended the care facility for bringing relief to hospitals and providing quality care. Alternate Care Facility CEO, Debra Standridge was honored to work with all partner hospitals across the state, and I am proud of the work we did in listening and responding to our health care systems’ rapidly changing needs during the pandemic – from adjusting the ACF’s patient admission criteria to diversifying our service offerings to implementing the BAM Infusion Clinic.”

A total of 170 people received treatment at the facility between October 2020 and January 1, 2021. In February, the care facility was not actively accepting transfers from hospitals while DHS and DOA continued to review data and have conversations with health systems throughout the state.

Also at the care facility, a Bamlanivimab (BAM) Infusion Clinic opened that met needs of southeastern Wisconsin health systems that did not have the capacity to serve their patients with the new outpatient treatment. They treated 37 people at the BAM Infusion Clinic.