WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With flu season approaching quickly, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) are reminding Wisconsinites that their COVID-19 at-home tests and booster shots are still available with no out-of-pocket cost.

According to a release, doses of the updated COVID-19 booster are in Wisconsin and will continue to be delivered to healthcare providers over the next several weeks.

Pharmacies, health centers, and clinics are continuing to make appointments available as their booster doses arrive. Health plans are also required to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, through the end of the federally declared public health emergency.

“As we head into cold and flu season, we encourage everyone to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 by staying up-to-date on vaccinations,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “At-home testing can also help identify a case of COVID-19 early, and there are resources available to help you stock up on those tests.”

The DHS has an online program for each Wisconsin household to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. If you are interested in receiving five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost, click here.

All health plans are also required to cover the cost of over-the-counter, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests for their members. This requirement applies to both private health insurance companies and group health plans, like those provided by an employer.

“Check with your health insurance company to learn how they are covering at-home COVID-19 tests,” said Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek. “If you buy an at-home test outside your insurance company’s pharmacy network, keep the receipt and your insurer should reimburse the cost in part or in full.”

For more information, you can visit the DHS’s website here.