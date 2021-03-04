COVID-19 call-in line, DHS launches vaccine hotline

(WFRV) – Wisconsites now have a hotline number to call to help with their vaccine-related questions.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the new call center will help people find vaccine locations, answer questions related to the vaccine and help with registration.

The phone number for the hotline is 844-684-1064 which is toll-free.

“Learning about the vaccine, trying to find a location, and registering for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can be stressful,” said Governor Tony Evers.

This new tool will be helpful for those who want to talk to someone directly or those who may not have internet access.

“Access to the internet should not be a barrier to getting the vaccine,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

According to the DHS, over 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. Well over half of the population age 65 and older have received at least one dose. Wisconsin also continues to rank among the top in the nation in terms of vaccines administered per 100,000 people.

For more information regarding the hotline or any other COVID-related topics visit the DHS’s website.