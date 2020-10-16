COVID-19 case surge: Here’s where Wisconsin stacks up

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As coronavirus cases in the United States climb towards another peak, new daily cases have reached their highest point yet in 17 states, according to the New York Times.

On Thursday, new confirmed cases climbed over the 65,000 mark — a total the country hasn’t seen since the end of July. Additionally, we’re seeing cases rise in more than 45 states, according to a Times tracking tool.

The U.S. leads the world with 7.9 million coronavirus cases and some 217,000 confirmed deaths. Globally, there have been 39 million reported cases and 1.09 million confirmed deaths.

Wisconsin is seeing the third-highest increase in confirmed cases, coming in behind Texas and California.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has expressed concern about the continuing growth of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, according to a new report.

WFRV affiliate WDJT says the task force attributes the high number of cases to small gatherings of family and friends.

According to WDJT, the White House report notes extreme concern for spreading the virus from younger age groups “much of which is asymptomatic.” The task force recommends continuing the use of masks, physical distancing, and avoiding crowds both in public and in private gatherings.

This report comes a day after Wisconsin reported a record number of new cases in a single day – 3,279. Wisconsin’s virus hospitalization numbers also continue to rise, exceeding 1,000 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to the New York Times, 10 Wisconsin metropolitan areas are among those seeing the greatest number of new cases, relative to their population, over the last two weeks. That’s up from eight a week ago.

Last week, the Oshkosh-Neenah area, Appleton, Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Platteville, and Fond du Lac were among the top 20.

Now, the Wausau-Weston area and Beaver Dam have joined that list.

As of Oct. 16, the Oshkosh-Neenah area is ranked second, reporting about 109 new cases each day per every 100,000 residents. A week ago, Oshkosh-Neenah was in the top spot, reporting about 106 new cases per 100,000 residents each day.

Here’s where the other Wisconsin metropolitan areas rank:

As the nation experiences a 25% increase in confirmed cases, here’s a look at the states that are seeing the highest percentage increases in COVID-19 cases:

States seeing case increases (by percentages):

Wisconsin – Average of 3,124 cases per day, an increase of 25 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

New Mexico – Average of 457 cases per day, an increase of 123 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Vermont – Average of nine cases per day, an increase of 110 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

New Hampshire – Average of 78 cases per day, an increase of 101 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Montana – Average of 611 cases per day, an increase of 91 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Connecticut – Average of 326 cases per day, an increase of 80 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Indiana – Average of 1,655 cases per day, an increase of 66 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Wyoming – Average of 183 cases per day, an increase of 65 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Alaska – Average of 193 cases per day, an increase of 64 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Rhode Island – Average of 199 cases per day, an increase of 63 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Arizona – Average of 763 cases per day, an increase of 59 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Colorado – Average of 894 cases per day, an increase of 57 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Michigan – Average of 1,483 cases per day, an increase of 56 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Nebraska – Average of 767 cases per day, an increase of 55 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

North Dakota – Average of 610 cases per day, an increase of 54 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Ohio – Average of 1,654 cases per day, an increase of 53 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

South Dakota – Average of 653 cases per day, an increase of 50 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Mississippi – Average of 760 cases per day, an increase of 49 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Illinois – Average of 3,069 cases per day, an increase of 48 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Virginia – Average of 1,058 cases per day, an increase of 42 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Pennsylvania – Average of 1,362 cases per day, an increase of 39 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Tennessee – Average of 1,870 cases per day, an increase of 38 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Idaho – Average of 660 cases per day, an increase of 37 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

North Carolina – Average of 1,943 cases per day, an increase of 36 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

New Jersey – Average of 835 cases per day, an increase of 35 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

West Virginia – Average of 251 cases per day, an increase of 33 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Nevada – Average of 587 cases per day, an increase of 30 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

New York – Average of 1,329 cases per day, an increase of 29 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Washington – Average of 659 cases per day, an increase of 29 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Minnesota – Average of 1,312 cases per day, an increase of 28 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Kentucky – Average of 980 cases per day, an increase of 27 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Missouri – Average of 1,916 cases per day, an increase of 27 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Utah – Average of 1,216 cases per day, an increase of 23 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Alabama – Average of 1,027 cases per day, an increase of 21 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Oregon – Average of 345 cases per day, an increase of 21 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Massachusetts – Average of 663 cases per day, an increase of 20 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Kansas – Average of 788 cases per day, an increase of 19 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Florida – Average of 2,711 cases per day, an increase of 18 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Oklahoma – Average of 1,182 cases per day, an increase of 16 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Georgia – Average of 1,409 cases per day, an increase of 14 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Iowa – Average of 1,044 cases per day, an increase of 13 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

South Carolina – Average of 907 cases per day, an increase of 13 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Arkansas – Average of 911 cases per day, an increase of 11 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Maryland – Average of 589 cases per day, an increase of 11 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Texas – Average of 4,587 cases per day, an increase of 8 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Louisiana – Average of 543 cases per day, an increase of 7 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Delaware – Average of 125 cases per day, an increase of 5 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

California – Average of 3,285 cases per day, an increase of 2 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

States seeing case decreases (by percentages):

Hawaii – Average of 89 cases per day, a decrease of 17 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Maine – Average of 28 cases per day, a decrease of 9 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

